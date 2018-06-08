Italian Prime minister Giuseppe Conte agreed with the suggestion of President Donald Trump that return of Russian into G7 is in interest of all.

“Russia should be in this meeting,” Trump told reporters upon leaving the White House for the summit, which is being held in Charlevoix, Canada. “They should let Russia come back in, because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.” (Image: G8 with Russia).

Russia was suspended from the group — then known as the G8 (pictured above) — in 2014 after the majority of member countries allied against Kremlin annexation of Crimea, which Moscow continues to consider an integral part of Russian Federation after the referendum, when an overwhelming majority of Crimeans voted to reunite with their historic motherland.

A number of the European politicians have already acknowledged the legality of the referendum, pointing out that the after the coup-d’état in Kiev, the citizens of Crimea were not obliged to accept the new authorities, and had a freedom of choice, according to the self-determination principle of the UN Charter. (Image above: Crimean bridge)

Asked in an interview earlier this week about what would need to happen for Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Austria’s ORF broadcasting corporation that “there are no such conditions and there can never be.”