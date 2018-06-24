Orban warns against “chaos” of hasty answers to migration

Ahead of the upcoming EU Summit on migration (28-29 June) Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orban expressed from behalf of the Visegrad group countries the understanding of the depth of the migrant crisis in a number of the EU member-states. However, he also expressed the reserve against any decisions taken “in haste“, warning against possible grave consequences of European “chaos“.

“We understand that in some countries there are internal political difficulties, but this must not be allowed to lead to ill-considered haste at a European level: the European Union has a complex system of institutions, and acting in haste will lead to chaos”, – PM Orban said.

The Visegrad group suggested to focus areas of cooperation, were agreement can be reached rather than on the dividing issues, leading to confrontation. Namely agree on two major areas: of border defence and hotspots. Orban returned to an ‘old proposal‘ to erect refugee camps outside the EU territory.

“There is no point in forcing issues on which there is no agreement, such as migrant quotas, because that will never result in cooperation: it will only increase divisions and confrontation” – Orban stated from behalf of V4. “Therefore what we propose is that in the coming weeks and months we should solve the questions related to migration that we are able to solve: that we should place the emphasis on the points on which we agree“.

