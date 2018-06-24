Lifeline crew accused of piracy and human trafficking

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini warns about the arrest of the crew, and NGO vessel Lifeline transporting over two hundred illegal migrants from Libyan coasts to Italy, accusing them of piracy.

Captain Claus-Peter Reisch reports on the situation on board of @MV_LIFELINE: pic.twitter.com/PzUCENOevb — MISSION LIFELINE (@SEENOTRETTUNG) June 23, 2018

Formally Salvini is difficult to reproach. Acting within the international regulations, Salvini orders stay in line with the UN frame document – the Law of Sea 1982, indicating that a sovereign state is in its right to to establish and practise legislation over its aquatorium, similar way as over its territorium. The Law gives unequivocal powers to a state to fight illegal migration, and repel any vessel, suspected in migrant trafficking.

On contrary the Lifeline vessel has hardly any legitimacy after Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli accused it of “operating in Libyan waters outside all rules, outside international law” amid confusion over where the ship was de jure registered.

This week the Netherlands denied reports that the Lifeline and another NGO-run migrant-rescue ship, the Seefuchs, are sailing under Dutch flags. “The Seefuchs and Lifeline are not sailing under Dutch flag as per UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) flag state responsibility,” the Netherlands representation at the EU said via Twitter.

2/2 @danilotoninelli:Considerable responsibility on #Lifeline which broke international rules by not following Rome instructions. Now loitering in internat’l waters risking a delicate situation. Vessel claims Dutch flag but #Netherlands say it is simply pleasure boat registration — Michael Farrugia (@dr_micfarr) June 22, 2018

In response Mission Lifeline confirmed in a tweet that its ship has been registered in the Netherlands since September 2017, attaching a photograph of the registration document to show it. It also said the rescue operation took place in international waters.

Our ship sails under the Dutch flag which can be proven by this registration confirmation. pic.twitter.com/BHtE1DyjqG — MISSION LIFELINE (@SEENOTRETTUNG) June 21, 2018

Amid clarifications Salvini informed that for “the safety of the crew and passengers“ Italy had asked Malta to open its ports for Lifeline vessel.

La NAVE FUORILEGGE #Lifeline è ora in acque di Malta, col suo carico di 239 immigrati.

Per sicurezza di equipaggio e passeggeri abbiamo chiesto che Malta apra i porti.

Chiaro che poi quella nave dovrà essere sequestrata, ed il suo equipaggio fermato.

Mai più in mare a trafficare. — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) June 22, 2018

“It is clear that the ship will then have to be impounded and the crew members arrested. No more trafficking by sea,” Salvini underlined.

Valletta accused the Lifeline crew of ignoring Italian instructions, and denied any responsibility for the mission, but made a gesture of goodwill, offering humanitarian supplies to illegal migrants.

#Lifeline broke rules by ignoring #Italy directions in #Libya SRR.Should move from position towards their original destination to prevent escalation.Despite having no responsibility #Malta just provided humanitarian supplies & @Armed_Forces_MT carrying out medical evac of 1pax-JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) June 23, 2018