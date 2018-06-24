V4 declines EU attempts to reach informal deal on migration

Today in Brussels the leaders from 17 member states have attended an informal Summit on Migration, while Hungary’s Prime minister, Viktor Orbán, announced his country and three other Visegrad (V4) Four members would boycott the meeting. With the decision of V4 countries to deny EU their support in migrants relocation policy, the European crisis on the issue of illegal migration reached a new low.

I am convening an informal working meeting on migration and asylum issues in Brussels on Sunday, in order to work with a group of Heads of State or Government of Member States interested in finding European solutions ahead of the upcoming #EUCO. #MigrationEU pic.twitter.com/qXJaghR20v — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) June 20, 2018

Although the meeting is informal, without any press-conferences, trading barbs took place ahead of the event between Italy and France, while new Italian government was accusing French President Emmanuel Macron of “arrogance”.

BREAKING #Italy's vice PM and Five Stars Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio: "President Macron is making France the Public Enemy number one of #Italy on migrants. Macron's statements are completely out of reality. We won't yield an inch on this issue"

The European summit is tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/jZHHVh4AHF — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) June 23, 2018

The Italian government assessed France proposal on migration “out of reality”, including a suggestion to apply financial sanctions on EU states that refuse migrants.

The Visegrad group decided not to attend the informal Summit called by president Juncker, because they “believe that it is not the Commission’s task to organise any summit for heads of government: that is the duty of the Council and the President of the Council”.

#UPDATE Leaders of the four central European Visegrad states announce they would not attend an informal meeting organised by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss migration policy https://t.co/uyRi4g7AAt pic.twitter.com/F6qNfLdHom — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 21, 2018

“We want to make it absolutely clear that the prime ministers of the four Visegrád states have agreed that they will not attend it (Informal Summit on Sunday – ed) because it would be improper to attend a meeting with a status which is unclear in terms of the European Union’s internal practices and rules. We shall therefore state our position on migration and other issues at the Brussels summit next Thursday” – Hungarian Prime Minister Orban said, explaining the position of V4.

“The future of a prosperous continent that will always be open for those in need,

but that will also deal with the challenge of migration together,

and not leave some to cope alone,” – Juncker wrote in a paper produced by the institution he leads for the occasion of migrants Summit.

Apparently the traditional President Juncker’s call for unity, solidarity and “more Europe” does not serve as a remedy for the mass-migration crisis, taking into consideration the situation in Southern Europe, where Italy alone receive more than half-a-million illegal migrants crossing Mediterranean with the help of NGOs vessels.

