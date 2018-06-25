Trump suggests illegal migrants return without trial

President Donald Trump said that migrants who enter the United States illegally should be sent back immediately to where they came from without any judicial process, qualified as invaders who are trying to “break into” the country.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

President also insisted that the migration system should be fair, based on merit and respect of law, and aiming to welcome people who will ‘Make America Great Again!”

….Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit – we need people who will help to Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

The proposal got strong criticism of the Democrats favoring open door policy for migrants crossing Mexican border, insisting the right to asylum. However the defenders of President Trump view point out at abuse of asylum legislation, used as a cover for economic migrants to enter the country, claiming they are asylum-seekers.

Mexico is the leading country of origin for most unauthorized immigrants to the USA, among 11 million illegal migrants.

In 2016, the Border Patrol apprehended 117,200 immigrants from Central America, almost one-third of all apprehensions border-wide–and 5,000 more than during the so-called surge of 2014. The agency also apprehended 5,000 Haitians.

“God didn’t create borders. We shouldn’t have a border,” – former Mexican President Vicente Fox said, during an interview on Fox News, discussing details of the White House’s latest immigration proposal, which includes amnesty for 1.8 million illegal immigrants in exchange for Mexican border wall funding, an end to the visa lottery, and major revisions to chain migration.

Meanwhile Mexico’s economy, society and political system are built around the assumption that migration to the USA and amnesties for undocumented migrants will continue to ensure $20 billion they send home every year.

Experts defending President Trump position underline that asylum-seekers should not come to border crossing, but come to one of 10 U.S. Consulates in Mexico to introduce their request.