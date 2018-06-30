Malta nominates Bird Hero 2018

Nimrod Mifsud, a BirdLife Malta volunteer for over ten years, has shown passion and drive in his efforts to help birds migrating over Malta leave safely without being trapped or killed by hunters in line with island’s an ancient tradition of hostility against birds.

Long-time BirdLife Malta volunteer Nimrod Mifsud was yesterday awarded as a Nature Hero, an award well deserved! Nimrod is the artist behind the beautiful drawings that are included in our bird adoption packs! Pick one up today and become a #BirdHero! https://t.co/Ts6vDsrXR0. pic.twitter.com/Gr8L3AcTGa — BirdLife Malta (@BirdLife_Malta) June 28, 2018

“Nimrod demonstrates a passion and drive for ensuring birds migrating over Malta leave our islands safely without persecution”, says Mark Sultana, BirdLife Malta’s CEO. “He has suffered verbal and physical abuse while out monitoring illegal hunting. Thanks to his interventions, illegal hunters and trappers have been brought to justice. He is an excellent mentor for new volunteers, keeping the group motivated at difficult times. His willingness to go above and beyond also means he is always on hand to provide extra support when it comes to ensuring that birds are protected. Nimrod is also skilled in transmitting his passion to nature protection to others and is an essential asset during campaigns and educational events.”

European Court finds Malta guilty of bird trapping: https://t.co/Z6ZjmmSZAE — BirdGuides (@BirdGuides) June 29, 2018