Russia rejects EU blames for MH17 crash

Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to the EU MH17 accusations, underlining that Russia’s involvement in the tragedy is unfounded and that the international investigation has been bias Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the international investigators have ignored the documentary evidence regarding the crash of MH17 that Russia has regularly provided. EU leaders said in a joint statement released in Brussels at EU Summit (#EUCO 28-29 June) that Russia should assume its responsibility for the 2014 downing of a Malaysian plane in Donbass.

EU leaders tell #Russia to 'accept its responsibility' in statement on #MH17 crash https://t.co/xncUmVkEGM pic.twitter.com/XDVCZdcUwO

“The European Council reiterates its full support for UNSC Resolution 2166 concerning the downing of flight MH-17. It calls on the Russian Federation to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with all efforts to establish truth, justice and accountability,” the paper read.

Earlier Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke said in an interview that there was no conclusive evidence to point at Russia for the crash: