EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier gave special attention on what he described as the “huge and serious divergence” between the UK and the EU27 on avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland.

At EU Summit Barnier, gave the EU leaders a presentation on the state of the talks, said: “Now we are waiting for the UK white paper and I hope it will contain workable and realistic proposals, but let me mention once again that the time is very short.”

.@MichelBarnier #EUCO: #EU wants partnership in trade & security, based on our values & principles, respecting #UK red lines. Integrity of SM, 4 freedoms, autonomy, respect of fundamental rights. Hope #UK white paper contains workable & realistic proposals https://t.co/wscQWgQB6O pic.twitter.com/Xiya8UNB6e — Daniel Ferrie (@DanielFerrie) June 29, 2018