Little interest in EU-Ukraine Summit amid Brexit crisis in UK

At the 20th summit between the European Union and Ukraine, leaders discussed next steps in the implementation of the Association Agreement and the EU’s support for Ukraine’s ambitious reform agenda.

Following the summit, Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, and Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine, issued the following statement, with the major accent on reform programme and anti-corruption measures:

“…We agreed on the importance of continuing and accelerating reform efforts, in particular in the fight against corruption, which is a concern for Ukraine’s citizens and businesses. While noting the establishment of new legislative and institutional anti-corruption framework in Ukraine and the work already done in the fight against corruption, in particular by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), we agreed on the need for continued efforts in the reform of the judiciary and prosecution to strengthen the rule of law in Ukraine..” – the text of the statement says.

“In this context, we welcomed the adoption of the law on the High Anti-Corruption Court as an important step forward in the fight against corruption. We looked forward to the swift adoption of the necessary amendments ensuring its jurisdiction on appeals of relevant first instance court decisions. We welcomed the intention to make the court fully operational by the end of the year…” – the statement continues.

