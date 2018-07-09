Johnson resigns leaving government in turmoil over Brexit

Posted on by Leave a comment

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, July 9, over Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans of Article 50 Brexit arrangements, the second resignation in a day leaving the British leader Brexit proposal in a profound crisis.

“This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary,” May’s spokesman said in a statement. “His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.”

On the 9 July 2018, following the resignation of David Davis Dominic Raab was appointed Secretary of State for Exiting of the European Union.

tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s