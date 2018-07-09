Johnson resigns leaving government in turmoil over Brexit

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, July 9, over Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans of Article 50 Brexit arrangements, the second resignation in a day leaving the British leader Brexit proposal in a profound crisis.

Bravo @BorisJohnson. Now can we please get rid of the appalling @theresa_may and get Brexit back on track. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 9, 2018

“This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary,” May’s spokesman said in a statement. “His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.”

On the 9 July 2018, following the resignation of David Davis Dominic Raab was appointed Secretary of State for Exiting of the European Union.

The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of @DominicRaab MP as Secretary of State for @DExEUgov — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 9, 2018