Johnson resigns leaving government in turmoil over Brexit
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, July 9, over Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans of Article 50 Brexit arrangements, the second resignation in a day leaving the British leader Brexit proposal in a profound crisis.
“This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary,” May’s spokesman said in a statement. “His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.”
On the 9 July 2018, following the resignation of David Davis Dominic Raab was appointed Secretary of State for Exiting of the European Union.