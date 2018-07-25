Trump-Juncker launched trade talks

President Donald Trump said the United States and the European Union were launching talks aimed at lowering trade barriers as officials looked to head off a trade war.

Productive meeting @JunckerEU ⁦@POTUS⁩ just finished. The two leaders will make statements to the press soon. pic.twitter.com/i3zzpwEC8y — Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) July 25, 2018

“This was a very big day for free and fair trade, a very big day indeed,” Trump told reporters at the White House after meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“We are starting the negotiation right now but we know very much where it’s going,” Trump said.

“We will also work to reduce barriers and increase trade in services, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical products, as well as soybeans; soybeans is a big deal,” he said, adding that Europe would also step up purchases of liquefied natural gas from the United States, building relevant infrastructure.

The United States and the European Union have a $1 TRILLION bilateral trade relationship – the largest economic relationship in the world. We want to further strengthen this trade relationship to the benefit of all American and European citizens… pic.twitter.com/4zlmEEtCpG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018