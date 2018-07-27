Assange faces eviction from Ecuador Embassy

The Intercept earlier cited a source close to the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry and the president’s office as saying that Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno was involved in talks with the UK and was close to finalizing an agreement to hand over the WikiLeaks’ founder to the British government within the next several weeks.

 

The Ecuadorian government has stripped Julian Assange of political asylum and is ready to evict him from the country’s embassy in London where he has been living since 2012.

 

