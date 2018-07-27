Nebenzia from Crimea answers to Pompeo

“The Crimea peninsula is an integral part of the Russian Federation, the question of its status is closed” – stated to journalists the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN and the UN Security Council Vasily Nebenzia, commenting on the adoption of the US declaration on the non-recognition of the reunification of the Crimea with the Russian Federation, TASS agency reports from Gurzuf.

“The question was answered by the president of the Russian Federation, the Crimea is part of the Russian Federation, the question is closed for us, we know that we have different points of view, but the question is completely closed to us,” Nebenzia said.

The US administration released a declaration on the non-recognition of the reunification of Crimea and Russia. The document, which officially and publicly proclaims Washington’s policy of not recognizing the return of the peninsula to the Russian Federation, is published under the signature of US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

The U.S. does not, and will not, recognize Russia’s purported annexation of #Crimea. We stand together with allies & partners in our commitment to Ukraine and its territorial integrity, and have formalized our non-recognition policy in today’s Crimea Declaration. pic.twitter.com/4sZnVyCOkB — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 26, 2018