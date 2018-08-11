Athens recalls ambassador from Moscow

Tensions between Athens and Moscow culminated in July, when Greece expelled two Russian diplomats from the country over national security concerns, prompting Russia to retaliate.

Greece has recalled its ambassador to Russia, Andreas Fryganas, according to mass media reports. It is unclear if Greece has plans to restore the previous level of diplomatic relations.

The experts say the protracted argument will hit Russian tourism to Greece, already losing support while state is increasingly interested in developing infrastructure at Black Sea, especially in Crimea. Reorientation of tourist flows from Greece to Crimea would become a substantial resource for growing economy of the peninsula in need for renovation and modernization.

Earlier Greece expelled two Russian diplomats and imposed a travel ban on two other, accusing them of meddling in security issues and attempting to bribe Greek officials.

Explaining the decision over the Russian diplomats, Athens stated they intended to thwart a deal between the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) and Greece, which would allow Macedonia to join NATO.

A protracted argument between Greece and Macedonia was settled this June, after Skopje decided to agree to change the name to North Macedonia.