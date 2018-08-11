Systemic torture in Russian prisons

Russia must end torture of detainees and prosecute the perpetrators, including prison guards caught on video beating an inmate, United Nations human rights investigators said.

The U.N. Committee against Torture requested from Russian authorities to report back in a year on progress in holding to account guards who beat Yevgeny Makarov with truncheons and their superiors who suppressed the year-old tape, which provoked a public outcry.

Despite “numerous reliable” reports of torture, they rarely lead to prosecutions, or those responsible are charged with simple abuse of authority rather than a crime, said panel member Claude Heller.

The Committee against Torture #UNCAT concluded its session this morning. Concluding observations & recommendations on the reviewed countries: Mauritania, Russian Federation, Seychelles, Chile are available here: https://t.co/ylGvAkBh2I pic.twitter.com/Ql8Z59qFXs — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) August 10, 2018