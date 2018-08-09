Migrants indignant about conditions in Italy
Migrant laborers staged a strike this week to protest at the deaths of 16 colleagues killed this week in two separate traffic accidents in southern Italy.
Thousands of migrants work in the southern heel of Italy during the summer months, harvesting tomatoes.
They are paid 3 euros an hour, the amount that corresponds to a salary of 500 euro a month for 20 working days (Italy average salary 1700 euro).
More than 200 migrants marched on Foggia from their camp, known as the “Great Ghetto”, some 10 km (6 miles) away.
“No to slavery,” they chanted as they walked along country roads under a fierce summer sun.
Twelve migrants died on Monday 6 August as they traveled home after a day in the fields, with their packed van smashing head-on into an on-coming lorry.
Two days earlier, four migrants died in a near identical accident. Both crashes happened close to the city of Foggia, near the Adriatic coast.