Migrants indignant about conditions in Italy

Migrant laborers staged a strike this week to protest at the deaths of 16 colleagues killed this week in two separate traffic accidents in southern Italy.

Hundreds of migrant workers chanted "We are not slaves" as they walked off tomato fields in Italy to protest working conditions https://t.co/9J67TeAGpG — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 8, 2018

Thousands of migrants work in the southern heel of Italy during the summer months, harvesting tomatoes.

They are paid 3 euros an hour, the amount that corresponds to a salary of 500 euro a month for 20 working days (Italy average salary 1700 euro).

More than 200 migrants marched on Foggia from their camp, known as the “Great Ghetto”, some 10 km (6 miles) away.

'Great Ghetto' where hundreds of migrant labourers are living in southern Italy as they strike https://t.co/J8UpOH0XPB pic.twitter.com/WWZwCqoYZo — Migrant Crisis (@Migrant__Crisis) August 8, 2018

“No to slavery,” they chanted as they walked along country roads under a fierce summer sun.

Twelve migrants died on Monday 6 August as they traveled home after a day in the fields, with their packed van smashing head-on into an on-coming lorry.

Two days earlier, four migrants died in a near identical accident. Both crashes happened close to the city of Foggia, near the Adriatic coast.

Migrant labourers staged a strike on Wednesday to protest at the deaths of 16 colleagues killed this week in two separate traffic accidents in southern Italy. Read more: https://t.co/RdAMjM0Nmm pic.twitter.com/7BvCWV1vfS — euronews (@euronews) August 8, 2018

There were no comments of Italian officials on road accidents causing indignation of migrants. Police investigation announcements were not made either.