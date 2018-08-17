Brussels Flower Carpet in Mexican style

This summer, the famous Brussels Flower Carpet on the Grand-Place is devoted to Guanajuato, a Mexican region with an exceptionally rich culture and flower tradition. And to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Grand-Place becoming a UNESCO World Heritage site, a visitor will also greeted by a stunning floral exhibition at the Bourse square.

Every other summer, on the weekend of August 15th, the Flower Carpet offers a chance to stroll across the Grand-Place, a jewel of Gothic architecture, to inhale the fragrant scent of the begonias and admire its details. This extraordinary spectacle is made complete by a visit to the balcony of the Town Hall, which offers a wide-angle view of the work. A musical theme is especially composed for each edition. A concert is given on the Grand-Place every evening and accompanies a magnificent sound-and-light show.

The Flower Carpet is 75 m long by 24 m wide. 1,800 m2 of begonias, dahlias, grass and bark.

A hundred volunteers assemble the carpet in less than eight hours.

The first Flower Carpet of Brussels was created in 1971 and has been a showstopper every two years on the Grand-Place since 1986.

