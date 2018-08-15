Sudanese immigrant arrested on terrorist charges in UK

A man arrested on suspicion of carrying out a terrorist attack at the UK Parliament has reportedly been identified as 29-year-old Salih Khater.

The suspect, a British national from Sudanese origin, has been identified by a European security source, Reuters reports. The was not known to intelligence services before, and he was not on the list of the monitored radicalized individuals.

Salih Khater, a Sudanese immigrant and London terrorist, was commonly referred to as 'A British citizen' by our MSM today. — Tony Thorsen (@TonyThorsen) August 14, 2018

The man was also identified as Khater by governmental sources, according to the BBC.

Westminster crash: Salih Khater named by government sources as man being held on suspicion of terrorism after incident outside Parliamenthttps://t.co/Y1v97cRz85 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 15, 2018

Many social networks users were indignant when main stream media described the attacker as a ‘British national‘.