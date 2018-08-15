Sudanese immigrant arrested on terrorist charges in UK
A man arrested on suspicion of carrying out a terrorist attack at the UK Parliament has reportedly been identified as 29-year-old Salih Khater.
The suspect, a British national from Sudanese origin, has been identified by a European security source, Reuters reports. The was not known to intelligence services before, and he was not on the list of the monitored radicalized individuals.
The man was also identified as Khater by governmental sources, according to the BBC.
Many social networks users were indignant when main stream media described the attacker as a ‘British national‘.