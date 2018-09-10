Taliban attacks leave dozens dead in Sar-e-Pul

Security forces confronted Taliban fighters in key locations in northern Afghanistan leaving dozens of people killed and the city of Sar-e Pul threatened by insurgents, officials said.

Clashes started next to the provincial capital of Sar-e Pul for two days and at least 17 members of the security forces have been killed in the past 24 hours, according to the provincial governor’s spokesman Zabihullah Amani.

He said the figure was provisional and the real number of casualties may be higher.

The Taliban’s main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said fighters had overrun checkpoints no more than five km (three miles) from Sar-e Pul city center and seized a large quantity of weapons and equipment.

Taliban fighters are now openly active in 70% of Afghanistan. For more visual data on the war and Afghanistan, read CSIS’s report from May. https://t.co/WyVyxlu29v — CSIS (@CSIS) September 10, 2018