Amnesty against extradition of Assange

Amnesty International supported  voices against extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, arguing that this would put his human rights at serious risk of abuse.

The statement, issued by the group’s Australian branch, backed Assange’s lawyers and supporters’ claim that if he is sent to the US, “he would face a real risk of serious human rights violations due to his work with WikiLeaks.”

Amnesty said that Assange could face several human rights violations in the event that he is extradited to the US, including: violation of his right to freedom of expression; right to liberty; right to life if the death penalty were sought; and being held in conditions that would violate his right to humane treatment.

