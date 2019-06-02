Hundred migrants arrived to Genoa

An Italian navy ship ‘Cigala Fulgosi‘ docked in Genoa transporting to Italy 100 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea next to Libyan coast, where the number of migrant crossings has grown in recent weeks due to summer weather conditions.

After many hours of navigation, the @italiannavy ship "Cigala Fulgosi" just arrived in #Genova with on board the #migrants saved a few days ago In the Mediterranean. @oimitalia staff is at landing point to provide assistance. @unmigration pic.twitter.com/mI8GeYtdeT — Flavio Di Giacomo (@fladig) June 2, 2019

Interior minister, Matteo Salvini, said that the migrants could not stay, and would be transferred to the other European Union member-states or, even, taken in by the Vatican, which openly supports pro-migrant policy. Since taking office last year, Salvini has vowed to fulfill his electoral promise stop illegal migrants flows from arriving in Italy. So far he failed

The migrants who were transported Genoa were from Libya, Cameroon, Somalia, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Nigeria, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The Italian fleet Cigala Fulgosi vessel was on mission at sea to provide security for oil platforms and fishing vessels off the coast of Libya.

Nave migranti, la Cigala Fulgosi a Genova: “I minori non accompagnati restano qui” https://t.co/cELeBhH8Hb pic.twitter.com/dCosKkkcIu — Telenord (@Telenord) June 2, 2019

Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta (M5S) from coalition government openly opposises hard line on illegal migration Interior minister conducts, she encourages transportation from Libyan coasts to Italy, in spite of the obvious unpopularity of this practice among the electoral, dropping for Salvini’s Lega one third of ballots in European elections 2019.

