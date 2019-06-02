Migrant boats increase at UK coast
The coastguard reported the 13 migrant boats found along the southeast coast of the UK on June 1. A senior British minister Sajid Javid said the situation was “alarming” amid concerns that warming weather could fuel more crossings. (Imge above: Dover)
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it used RNLI lifeboats from Dover (pictured), Dungeness and Rye to respond to the small-boat crossings, as well as coastguard rescue teams from Folkestone, Langdon and Rye Bay, the Guardian newspaper reports.
Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the situation was “alarming.” He added that he would work closely with French authorities to stop human trafficking across the channel. A criminal investigation is now underway.
“Those who choose to make this dangerous journey across one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world are putting their lives in grave danger — and I will continue to do all I can to stop them,“ Javid said, commenting the situation during the weekend.