Gibraltar embraces Brexit as opportunity

This week Gibraltar enthusiastically celebrated holiday commemorates the 1967 referendum where residents overwhelmingly voted to remain under British rule, confirming it will embrace Brexit as an opportunity.

On our 25th #Gibraltar #NationalDay the Freedom of the City is bestowed upon Sir Joe Bossano in recognition of his life's work. pic.twitter.com/UxUu2ANxlH — HM Govt of Gibraltar (@GibraltarGov) September 10, 2018

“Today as we mark Gibraltar National Day I can assure you that this will not change as we leave the European Union” – said Prime minister Theresa May in a special address.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said he would fight to turn the “Brexit” challenge into a Brexit win”, adding the UK exit from the EU would “neither defeat nor define Gibraltar”.

"Gibraltar is a vital part of the UK's past, present and future, and I'm immensely proud to help you celebrate it today. Happy Gibraltar National Day to all." – PM @Theresa_May 🇬🇮 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/V0GGLIuoCp — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 10, 2018