Gibraltar embraces Brexit as opportunity

This week Gibraltar enthusiastically celebrated  holiday commemorates the 1967 referendum where residents overwhelmingly voted to remain under British rule, confirming it  will embrace Brexit as an opportunity.

“Today as we mark Gibraltar National Day I can assure you that this will not change as we leave the European Union” – said Prime minister Theresa May in a special address.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said he would fight to turn the “Brexit” challenge into a Brexit win”, adding the UK exit from the EU would “neither defeat nor define Gibraltar”.

 

