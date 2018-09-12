Putin-Trump “may” meet in Paris in November

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may meet in France in November, TASS news agency reports. The possibility of arranging a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in France in November is under consideration, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said to reporters, adding that no decision had been made yet.

“An invitation was made, which is being considered. I can only say that Trump has accepted the invitation. This is all, the meeting is under consideration as there is still time left,” Ushakov said.

On November 11, Paris will host events marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The White House confirmed earlier that the US president would make a visit to France on that day.

