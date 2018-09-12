Orban blames EU witch hunt

Prime Minister Viktor Orban denounced the EU “witch hunt” in an open debate over democracy and the rule of law in his country, which took place this week at European Parliament Plenary in Strasbourg. MEPs will vote on September 12 whether the launch a reprimand against Hungary in what would be the most significant attack on Orban’s right-wing anti-illegal immigration government by the EU. It would also mark the first time Parliament has invoked Article 7, the EU tool designed to denounce human rights abuses. Article 7 of the Treaty of European Union is a procedure in the legal endeavor of the EU to suspend certain rights from a member state.While rights can be suspended, there is no mechanism to expel a member.

Orban, who won a third consecutive term in power this year, has been conducting a consequent policy of border protection, causing an argument with the EU leaders over his country’s stance on illegal immigration policies and for the pressure on democratic institutions — including civic organizations, the media and academic centre while Orban consolidated power – accusations he vehemently denied, blaming EU lack of objective vision, based on individual trips of the rapporteur MEP Judith Sargentini to Hungary. No EU fact-finding mission has been send to Hungary so far.

Orban underlined that Hungary did not change, being loyal to European values, and protecting borders thus protecting citizens from traffic of illegal migrants. Ensuring security of its citizens is a prime obligation of a state his government conducted upon the democratic mandate, and in line with the EU laws.

