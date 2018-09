Two brothers were cited this week for firing on police after mistaking movements for those of wolves in the hills near Rimini this week.

The incident took place at Serra di Valpiano at Pennabilli while police and forest rangers were engaged in a tracking activity called wolf bowling -ANSA news agency reports. Image: illustration

Men fire at cops instead of wolves. Near Rimini https://t.co/a6OQLmscV2 — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) September 14, 2018