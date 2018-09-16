Salvini regards EU sanctions against Hungary as “madness”

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called EU sanctions against Hungary “madness”, ANSA News agency reports.

“I am convinced that in a few months’ time we’ll find ourselves governing Europe together with Viktor Orban”, Salvini said, while addressing a press conference with Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache.

“…The sanctions against the Hungarian government and people are a political act, a madness by that leftwing Europe that is not resigned to change”. Salvini and Orban recently declared each other “heroes” while meeting in Milan.

Orban’s Fidesz party and Salvini’s Euoskeptic League are expected to be among the parties who will strengthen their power in the European Parliament elections on 23-26 May next year.

We'll soon rule Europe with Orban states Italy's Salvini: https://t.co/PZk2dId9n0 via @Agenzia_Ansa — News from Italy (@newsfromitaly) September 16, 2018