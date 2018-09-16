Tajani calls Commission to avoid offensive language

There are no “dictators” in Italy, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani pointed out, reacting upon European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici offensive comments, naming politicians in Italian government “little Mussolinis“.

No dictators in Italy says Tajani. EC shdn't use offensive language towards member States https://t.co/sGJ7nSiQMG — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) September 14, 2018

“I don’t share the words of Commissioner Moscovici,” Tajani said.

“The European Commission must not use offensive language towards member States.”

“As an Italian I say there are no dictators in our country“.

Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said previously Moscovici should “wash his mouth out” after the remark Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said the remarks were “intolerable“.

'Wash your mouth out,' Italy's Salvini tells EU Commissioner after Moscovici cites rising sense of fascism in Europe https://t.co/dtuhCkhPGm — Luke Baker (@BakerLuke) September 13, 2018

Moscovici said that the rise of European “populists” showed that “today there is a climate that very much resembles the 1930s. Certainly, we must not exaggerate, clearly there isn’t Hitler, perhaps little Mussolinis“.