Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab said the government’s proposal on the post-Brexit border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland was the only credible one. He underlined that the border issue needs flexible approach.

Dominic Raab: Northern Ireland problem needs flexible approach https://t.co/sXPclcYsdg — Irish Times World (@IrishTimesWorld) September 18, 2018

Brexit Secretary made his point, calling the EU27 for a pragmatic approach to avoid ‘no deal’ scenario.

Exclusive: #Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab wants EU27 “to match” UK’s “pragmatism” or risk a No Deal — in which case London will not pay full divorce bill, he tells @welt https://t.co/5l55lrA9xE — StefanieBolzen (@StefanieBolzen) September 18, 2018