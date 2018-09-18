ANSA agency award for illegal migrants newswire

Italian news agency ANSA received one of two 2018 Mediterranean Caravel journalism prizes at the 10th Journalists of the Mediterranean Festival in Otranto for its newswire Infomigants, a multi-language service for migrants.

ANSA wins award for Infomigrants. 'Mediterranean Caravel' prize goes to newswire for migrants https://t.co/rCyP1wwqaP — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) September 17, 2018

The main Italian news production service supplies Infomigrants through ANSAmed, together with France Media Monde and Deutsche Welle.

ANSA Deputy Editor and Infomigrants coordinator Stefano Polli received the award for Infomigrants, while the other Caravel prize went to Paolo Messa, founder of Formiche magazine. Infomigrants is published in four languages – English, French, Arabic and Pashtun – and aims to give accurate information to illegal migrants and refugees determined to reach Europe, in countries of origin, transit countries, and arrival countries.

The news sites offer stories on political, economic, and cultural relationships between Europe and southern Mediterranean countries, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Journalists of the Mediterranean Festival is organised by the Terra del Mediterraneo Association, in partnership with the City of Otranto, the Region of Puglia, the University of Bari Aldo Moro, and the Consular Corps of Puglia, Basilicata and Molise.

The winner for reporting was Alessio Lasta of channel La7 with “Dreaming France – The Snow Route of Migrants in the Alps”.

*ANSA news agency receives funds from European Commission.