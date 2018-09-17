May warns critics about ‘no deal’ exit

British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned opponents in her party that unless they support her potential Brexit deal with the EU the country will face a no deal scenario.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the EU on March 29, but the negotiations are in stalemate: There is, so far, no full exit agreement and some critics in May’s Conservative Party have declared to vote down a deal if she imposes one.

“I think that the alternative to that will be having no deal,” May told BBC TV.

"Brexit: Theresa #May has told the BBC that #MPs will have a choice between her proposed deal with the #EU – or no deal at all | BBC https://t.co/fvO45kzcOP — PubAffairs EU News & Debates (@PubAffairsEU) September 17, 2018