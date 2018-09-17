Socialist MEP Kyenge on trial for dabbing Lega ‘racist’

Posted on by Leave a comment

Member of European Parliament (MEP) Cecile Kyenge from Socialist group and Italy‘s first black minister, went on trial this month for calling the anti-migrant League party “racist“.
Kyenge trail is launched by League leader Matteo Salvini after
Socialist politician said the League was a “racist” party, during a public event in Parma.
The League, while pursuing a crackdown on flows of illegal migrants and human trafficking, has always denied racist blames.
Sending Kyenge to trial in January, preliminary investigations judge Stefania Di Rienzo said defendant had implicitly compared the League to the Nazis.

 

tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s