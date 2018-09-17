Socialist MEP Kyenge on trial for dabbing Lega ‘racist’

Member of European Parliament (MEP) Cecile Kyenge from Socialist group and Italy‘s first black minister, went on trial this month for calling the anti-migrant League party “racist“.

Kyenge trail is launched by League leader Matteo Salvini after

Socialist politician said the League was a “racist” party, during a public event in Parma.

The League, while pursuing a crackdown on flows of illegal migrants and human trafficking, has always denied racist blames.

Sending Kyenge to trial in January, preliminary investigations judge Stefania Di Rienzo said defendant had implicitly compared the League to the Nazis.

