EU strengthens cooperation with United Nations

In a joint statement the European Union and United Nations have expressed their determination to further strengthen their cooperation.

At a time of unprecedented and pressing global challenges, the United Nations and the European Union continue to engage together as positive forces for change to promote and renew full commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based global order, in line with their respective mandates, and to work closely for stability and prosperity to promote a safer and better world for all” it says.

“We are also here to say that the multilateral approach is not dead, it has to be maintained – it is the only chance we have to shape the future of the globe in a way which is acceptable for all the stakeholders. We do not like the unilateral approach. We do think that multilateralism has to have a chance” said president Juncker after the meeting.

The joint EU-UN statement stressed the importance of the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights  as an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the two organisations to stand up for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all across the world. It is also the 70th anniversary of United Nations Peacekeeping, an institution that for seven decades has helped protect the vulnerable and promote peace and security across the globe.

 

