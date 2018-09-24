Russia supplies Syria with S-300 air defense in fortnight
Within fortnight the Syrian army will receive from Russia S-300 air-defense missiles to improve its combat capabilities following the downing of a Ilyushin Il-20 in Syria, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. (Image: illustration).
“A modern S-300 air defense missile system will be supplied to the Syrian Armed Forces within two weeks. It is capable of intercepting air assault weapons at a distance of more than 250 kilometers and hit simultaneously several air targets,” the minister said.
Shoigu said S-300 missiles will strongly strengthen combat capabilities of the Syrian air defense due to their jamming invulnerability and firing speed.
A Russian military aircraft with 15 people onboard has been accidentally shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft defences that were targeting Israeli jets, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.