EU Ambassadors summoned in Tehran

Tehran has summoned the envoys of three EU member-states accusing them of harboring radical groups, after an attack at a military parade in the city of Ahvaz resulting in deaths and injures of military and guests.

The UK, The Netherlands and Denmark diplomats were invited shortly after attack to Foreign Ministry.

“It is not acceptable that these groups are not listed as terrorist organizations by the European Union as long as they have not carried out a terrorist attack in Europe,” Bahram Qasemi, Foreign Ministry spokesman, said, as cited by IRNA news agency.

Up to 25 were people killed and more than 60 others injured as gunmen fired indiscriminately at the crowd during a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. The attack has been claimed by the ‘Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahwaz’ separatist group, which Tehran says is supported by Saudi Arabia. Iran’s leader says U.S.-backed regimes in region plotting to create insecurity in #Iran @khamenei_ir #AhvazTerrorAttack — Press TV (@PressTV) September 22, 2018 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the country held “regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attack[s.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei later also linked the Ahvaz shooting to the US allies in the region.