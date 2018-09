British Prime minister Theresa May ensure EU citizens rights in UK would be protected in case Brexit talks would not reach a deal.

“There are over 3 million EU citizens living in the UK who will be understandably worried about what the outcome of yesterday’s summit means for their future. I want to be clear with you that even in the event of no deal your rights will be protected.”

