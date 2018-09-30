Norway delegation visits Crimean parliament

A delegation from Norway headed by the chairman of the public organization “Norwegian People’s DiplomacyHendrik Weber arrived to the Republic of Crimea on a five-day visit, organised for nine people representing  intellectual professions and various political parties.

Norwegian guests will visit the Viking park located in the Dobrovskaya Valley, the children recreation camp Artek ICC. Also in the program – a visit to the Livadia Palace, the house-museum of writer  Anton Chekhov, the wine production enterprise “Massandra“, a tour of Yalta (pictured above), Sevastopol and Bakhchisarai.

Delegation will have a exchange with the speaker of the Crimean parliament Vladimir Konstantinov (Pictured below)

