Salvini prepares for EU budget talks

The Italian government would “press on” if the European Commission gives the thumbs down to its 2019 budget, the Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said.

Press on if EU rejects budget – Salvini. Working for growth says deputy premier https://t.co/9MGihf06ce — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) September 28, 2018

“We consider ourselves to be working for the country’s growth, to give back faith, hope, energy and work,” Salvini continued after the government announced it would let the deficit-to-GDP ratio rise to 2.4% next year. “So I’m happy with what we’ve done over the last four months and what we will do over the next four years“, he concluded.

Nessun azzardo, la nostra manovra economica è coraggiosa ma anche responsabile. Comunque, Europa o non Europa, io non cambio idea e seguo sempre lo stesso principio: #PRIMAGLIITALIANI! pic.twitter.com/lhlikVM5d1 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) September 29, 2018