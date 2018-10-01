Hammond certain UK has capacity to cope with ‘no-deal’
The UK has the fiscal capacity to cope with leaving the European Union without having first secured a deal, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said. When asked about health spending, he explained that voters would have to accept that if they wanted an expanding health service they would have to pay a “little more tax”.
However European Union is in the mood for a “divorce” deal, Hammond added, although he admitted uncertainty over talks outcome had already hit the United Kingdom’s economy.