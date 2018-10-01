Hammond certain UK has capacity to cope with ‘no-deal’

The UK has the fiscal capacity to cope with leaving the European Union without having first secured a deal, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said. When asked about health spending, he explained that voters would have to accept that if they wanted an expanding health service they would have to pay a “little more tax”.

Chancellor Philip Hammond says a no-deal Brexit would "not be a good outcome" as he reinstates his support for the Chequers deal. Mr Hammond is launching a fightback on the economy, read the full story here: https://t.co/XaZPW4F3J9 pic.twitter.com/R47j2A7Ehq — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 1, 2018

However European Union is in the mood for a “divorce” deal, Hammond added, although he admitted uncertainty over talks outcome had already hit the United Kingdom’s economy.