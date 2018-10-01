Germany expels Iran “terrorist-diplomat”

A German court announced the extradition to Belgium of an Iranian diplomat accused of involvement in a foiled bomb plot targeting a gathering of Iranian dissidents in a Paris suburb in June this year.

#BREAKING Germany approves extradition of Iran diplomat over bomb 'plot': court pic.twitter.com/JJ6NHGjkzn — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 1, 2018

In a statement (27/09) the court in Bamberg said that it had approved the extradition of an Iranian diplomat based in Vienna who has been named as Assadollah Assadi.

“The wanted man cannot cite diplomatic immunity because he was on a several day holiday trip outside his host state Austria and not travelling between his host country and the state that dispatched him,” the court said.

Six people were arrested in Belgium, France and Germany, plotting to target a meeting of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The plot was revealed after a husband and wife duo was caught in Brussels in possession of 500 grams of the powerful explosive TATP and a detonator.