Castaldo calls for Dublin Regulation reform

Fabio Massimo CASTALDO, the vice-president of the European Parliament, Italy, M5S Movement, calls for the urgent reform of the EU Dublin Regulation, which unequally shares burden of illegal migration flows. Unlike the president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, the Italian politician is convinced that the migrant crisis is far from being solved, reflecting profound structural problems of failed states, and conflicts in Africa.

“There is some usual reduction of arrivals due to the winter season, making crossing Mediterranean difficult” – CASTALDO said, pointing out that this change can not be assessed as a sign of the improvement.

The vice-president warned that the burden EU southern countries bear is unfair, and can not be justified within EU system of values, namely the solidarity, which goes begging when European governments hear about need of re-location. of migrants from Italy or Greece.

The other issue of paramount significance is the confusion between economic migrants and refugees, which is happening to a detriment of the latter.