New wave of Russian diplomats expulsion

The Dutch government accused Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, of targeting the world’s chemical weapons watchdog, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, through a foiled cyber operation.

“The Dutch government finds the involvement of these intelligence operatives extremely worrisome,” Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld told a news conference. “Normally we don’t reveal this type of counter-intelligence operation” she added.

The Netherlands publicly identified the alleged Russian agents and said the operation was carried out by Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, Dutch officials said.

Britain helped the Netherlands with the operation, they added.

“The West’s spy mania is gaining momentum. Russia’s official commentary will follow soon,” the Foreign Ministry said. TASS News Agency reported.

