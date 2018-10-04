New wave of Russian diplomats expulsion

The Dutch government accused Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, of targeting the world’s chemical weapons watchdog, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, through a foiled cyber operation.

The successful operation by the Dutch and UK intelligence services shows us once again that the Russian leadership is actively working to damage our international institutions. They are attacking our way of life and want to break our unity. We will not let that happen. #OPCW #GRU https://t.co/PyLVHR7sCn — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) October 4, 2018

“The Dutch government finds the involvement of these intelligence operatives extremely worrisome,” Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld told a news conference. “Normally we don’t reveal this type of counter-intelligence operation” she added.

The Netherlands publicly identified the alleged Russian agents and said the operation was carried out by Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, Dutch officials said.

Britain helped the Netherlands with the operation, they added.

“The West’s spy mania is gaining momentum. Russia’s official commentary will follow soon,” the Foreign Ministry said. TASS News Agency reported.