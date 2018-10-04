World animal day: MEPs to End Cage Age

Today is the World animal day, intending to raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards around the globe. Building the celebration of World Animal Day unites the animal welfare movement it into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals. It’s celebrated in different ways in every country, irrespective of nationality, religion, faith or political ideology. Through increased awareness and education we can create a world where animals are always recognized as sentient beings and full regard is always paid to their welfare.

At hearing during the European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg MEPs of animal welfare group confirmed their determination to make the Citizens initiative to end cage for all animals, starting with agricultural sector.

The chair of the meeting MEP Stefan Eck has underlined that the campaign is supported by more than 130 European NGOs, reflecting predominant opinion of the EU citizens.

The #EndTheCageAge exhibition is open! This is the start of the end. It's time to evolve, it's time to End The Cage Age. pic.twitter.com/qrwWx0oPbP — Compassion in World Farming (@ciwf) September 25, 2018