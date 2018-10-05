Salvini blames Juncker for “ruining” Europe

Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini accused the EU unelected burocrats of “ruining Europe“. He assessed actions of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici after they criticised the Italian government’s budget plans: “The EU said yes to budgets that impoverished Italy and made its situation precarious,” Salvini said, while visiting a fair of agriculture association Coldiretti in Rome, ANSA agency reports. “So I don’t get up in the morning thinking about the judgement of people like Juncker and Moscovici, who have ruined Europe and Italy, have of the government and of Italy.

“They can say what they want. We’ll keep going straight on with peace of mind“, Salvini concluded.

Juncker ruined EU and Italy – Salvini. 'We'll keep going' says deputy premier https://t.co/OH6aMtN4W5 — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) October 5, 2018

Salvini also said he will not accept further EU budget agricultural cuts.