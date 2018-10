The Bristol street artist’s iconic Girl with a Balloon artwork was shred into pieces moments it went under the hammer at Sotheby’s. The piece sparked a intense bidding when it came up for auction at a sale at the London auction house yesterday.

It was listed at £300,000 but it soon more than doubled the estimate and raced up to a final deal of £860,000 or £1 million including taxes.

Secret 'trick' #Banksy used to shred £1m artwork moments after it sold at auction https://t.co/pbmPX97FBa pic.twitter.com/KapLIH0VkA — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 6, 2018