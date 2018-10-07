UNHRC laments Italian stance on migration

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed hope that the Italian parliament changes Interior Minister Matteo Salvini‘s migrants and security decree to bring it into line with the Geneva Convention and international norms on human rights.

The UNHCR voiced concern over norms in the decree “which appear in potential contrast with international laws on refugees and on human rights, risking weakening the general level of tutelage with particular reference to vulnerable people and those with special needs”.

The decree will extend the scope to deny or revoke international protection status for people who have committed serious crimes and makes it possible for migrants to be expelled following a first-instance conviction.

It would also bar those convicted of crimes of access to some sophisticated medical treatments. Those seeking refugee status will now have their requests suspended if they are considered “socially dangerous or convicted in the first instance” of crimes, while their appeals are ongoing.

President Sergio Mattarella‘s office said in a statement that the head of State has signed the government’s decree on security and immigration.

The president also sent a letter to Premier Giuseppe Conte stating that “Constitutional and international State obligations” remain.