The EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is open to extending Britain’s departure by another year to win time for an Article 50 deal.

This is interesting. You could see the outlines of something which could potentially look like a deal here. https://t.co/eGv4FPpakQ — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 16, 2018

The proposal to extend Brexit talks for one year provoked a whirlwind of criticism among those, who voted to leave.

FARAGE: No Deal, no problem. RT if you agree! https://t.co/vxVd3lzhXE — Westmonster (@WestmonsterUK) October 16, 2018