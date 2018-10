European Council President Donald Tusk said that the 27 member-states must be ready for a no-deal Brexit, a scenario he said was “more likely than ever before.”

On a #Brexit deal: It always seems impossible until it's done. Let us not give up. My #euco invitation letter https://t.co/YaVdCF5gyf — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 15, 2018

With less than six months to go before the UK departure, talks stalled at the weekend over establishment of a border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.

Tomorrow at 9h Tusk @eucopresident meets EU’s chief #Brexit negotiator @MichelBarnier to prepare #EUCO Wednesday evening. Confirmed that PM @theresa_may will address the EU27 leaders on #Brexit Wednesday evening. Updated public agenda here: https://t.co/u2dNBV7ItV — Preben Aamann (@PrebenEUspox) October 15, 2018