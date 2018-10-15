May believes Brexit deal is achievable

British Prime Minister Theresa May urged the European Union not to allow a stand-off over the so-called Irish backstop to derail Brexit talks, saying she believed a deal was still achievable in the coming weeks.( Image: illustration.)

Addressing the session of parliament before she leaving for Brussels for the Summit with the EU27 leaders May was upbeat about the chances of a deal, but repeated she would not agree to anything that could split the United Kingdom.

 

