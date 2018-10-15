May believes Brexit deal is achievable

British Prime Minister Theresa May urged the European Union not to allow a stand-off over the so-called Irish backstop to derail Brexit talks, saying she believed a deal was still achievable in the coming weeks.( Image: illustration.)

WATCH LIVE: PM @Theresa_May updates the House of Commons on Brexit negotiations https://t.co/XOuw4CZ7Z4 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 15, 2018

Addressing the session of parliament before she leaving for Brussels for the Summit with the EU27 leaders May was upbeat about the chances of a deal, but repeated she would not agree to anything that could split the United Kingdom.

We must be clear that we can genuinely vary our tariffs and do free trade deals or it will be Brexit in name only and we will betray the British people. A deadline is essential pic.twitter.com/PyibdhI6CB — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 15, 2018