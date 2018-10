One African illegal migrant died and three others were injured when a crowd of more than 300 people stormed the border fence separating Spanish enclave Melilla from Morocco, the local authorities informed.

Primeros datos oficiales de @DelegGobMl:

▪️El asalto se produjo alrededor de las 09:00 h.

▪️Vallado perimetral de Melilla por zona A-8/A-10, Rostrogordo.

▪️Intentan entrar 300, lo consiguen 200.

▪️Un inmigrante fallecido.

▪️Heridos en las inmediaciones.

Hundreds of illegal migrants managed to scale the seven-meter high metal barrier and were taken to a reception center in Melilla where officials started the process of identifying them.

The border fence between #Morocco and #Melilla has become an embodiment of the bizarre system through which we structure migration. Yesterday, 300 tried to climb it. 200 are now in a reception centre in Melilla. Three injured. One died.

Rest in Power.